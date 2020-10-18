She’s a doting grandmother! Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Sunday, October 18, of her daughter Gigi Hadid‘s almost 1-month-old baby with Zayn Malik.

“My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…..” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, captioned the photo that showed her granddaughter holding her hand. “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰”

Gigi, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27, announced on September 23 that they’d welcomed their first child.

” Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik captioned a photo at the time, showing him holding his daughter’s tiny hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

“She’s already changed our world,” the supermodel wrote in her own Instagram post, adding that she was already “So in love.”

A source told exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple “are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl.”

“They’re both so happy,” the insider added. “Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed their “first date night” as new parents, with the Los Angeles native sharing a video on her Instagram Stories showing her cooking “brown sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.” While they enjoyed some alone time, Gigi wrote that their daughter was “in the other room with Oma, but miss her lol.”

The source told Us earlier this month that Yolanda “is fully embracing the role of grandma,” and “couldn’t me more thrilled and proud” of her daughter and the “Pillow Talk” singer.

Gigi and Malik started dating in 2015, splitting in March 2018 and again in January 2019 before reuniting in January. Three months later, Us confirmed that they were expecting their first child.