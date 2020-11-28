Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of ‘Sunshine’ Gigi Hadid and Her Baby Girl

A proud grandma! Yolanda Hadid shared an adorable new photo of Gigi Hadid and her newborn baby girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, shared the sweet snapshot via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 28. In the photo, the 25-year-old model hugged her infant and kissed her on the cheek. Yolanda added a sticker to the post that read, “You are my sunshine.”

Gigi and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their first child in September. The “Pillowtalk” singer, 27, shared a black-and-white photo via Twitter of himself holding his baby’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote at the time. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The couple have not yet revealed the name of their daughter and have only shown glimpses of their little one via social media.

One week earlier, Gigi shared photos of herself cradling her baby as she showed off Christmas decorations in her mom’s Pennsylvania farmhouse.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅 ❤️ ,” the Victoria’s Secret model captioned the post. “But she’s da bestie, so she got Christmas decorations early.”

In October, Yolanda also shared a cute picture of herself holding her granddaughter’s hand. “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it,” she wrote at the time.

Weeks later, Gigi posted her first family photo with her baby and Malik as they celebrated Halloween together.

A source told Us Weekly in October that Gigi and the former One Direction member are loving their new roles as parents.

“Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” an insider said at the time. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

The source added that Yolanda “couldn’t be more thrilled and proud” of the couple and she is “fully embracing the role of grandma.”

A second source told Us that parenthood has made Gigi and Malik’s bond even stronger.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” the insider explained. “They’ve never looked happier.”