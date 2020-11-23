Gushing over her bundle of joy! Gigi Hadid can’t contain her excitement over being a mother to her newborn daughter.

Hadid, 25, took to Instagram to share intimate photos of herself cradling her little one on Sunday, November 22. The post was accompanied by a pic of the sunset and several shots of the Christmas decor inside mom Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅 ❤️ ,” the Victoria’s Secret stunner captioned the adorable post. “But she’s da bestie, so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰 🥰 🎁 .”

Gigi welcomed her daughter in September with longtime beau Zayn Malik. The couple had been dating off and on since 2015. After splitting twice in March 2018 and January 2019, the duo reconciled earlier this year before the model’s pregnancy was confirmed in April.

“Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “They’ve never looked happier.”

Following the baby’s arrival, glimpses of the pair’s infant have been rare. The couple shared a sweet pic of the former One Direction crooner, 27, holding onto their little girl’s tiny hand after Gigi gave birth. More recently, Yolanda, 56, shared a pic of herself in October holding her granddaughter’s hand, writing: “Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it.”

Gigi and Malik have enjoyed being new parents to their baby girl so far. “Gigi and Zayn are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl,” an insider told Us last month. “Things are going really swimmingly between them and they’re both so happy. Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”

Yolanda, for her part, “couldn’t be more thrilled and proud” of the couple as she is “fully embracing the role of grandma,” the source added.

Nearly two months before announcing her pregnancy, Gigi opened up about her aspirations to become a mother. “I think that as I get older … well, one day, I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she told i-D magazine in February. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full-time cooking!

Scroll down to see photos of Hadid with her little one.