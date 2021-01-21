Gigi Hadid Kisses Her 4-Month-Old Daughter in Rare Selfie: ‘The Best Kid’

Celebrating four fabulous months! Gigi Hadid marked her and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s milestone with a Wednesday, January 20, Instagram Story photo.

“My girl,” the model, 25, captioned a black-and-white selfie with her little one, whose name she has yet to reveal. “Four months and THE BEST KID.”

The Los Angeles native went on to share a screenshot of a texting conversation with the former One Direction member, 28. “Hey,” Hadid wrote in the exchange. “I’m obsessed w[ith] our kid.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted an encouraging video for “new mums” as well, writing, “If you washed your face today, I’m proud of you. It’s fine. I’m fine.”

The new mom gave birth in September 2020 and has really “leaned into motherhood,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following month. “She’s enjoying every second.”

The insider added in October 2020: “Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering. She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style. [She’s] turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby.”

As for the X Factor alum, Malik “is also a very, hands-on and great dad,” the source said at the time. “Zayn has been with Gigi every day, and they are closer than ever. … Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together. They’ve never looked happier.”

The on-again, off-again couple started dating in 2015, splitting in June 2016, March 2018 and January 2019 before reuniting in January 2020. Us confirmed three months later that the pair were expecting their first child.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was “thrilled” about his girlfriend’s pregnancy, a source exclusively told Us in May 2020. “Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life. Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, the love was still very much there. [He] would talk openly with his friends about how he was still so in love. … He was very hopeful that they would get back together.”

The new parents sparked engagement rumors earlier this month based on Malik’s “When Love’s Around” lyrics. “But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love,” the English star sang in the January 15 song.