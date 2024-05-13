Kate Hudson gave Sabrina Carpenter’s birthday dress her stamp of approval.

After Carpenter, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 12, to show off the yellow silk frock she donned while celebrating her birthday, Hudson, 45, noticed it resembled the sunny gown she wore while filming How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003. (Carpenter officially commemorated another trip around the sun on Saturday, May 11.)

“That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso 💛💛💛💛😘,” Hudson commented on the post, referencing her former character and Carpenter’s latest hit, “Espresso.”

Similar to the floor-length Carolina Herrera dress Hudson donned in the iconic film, Carpenter’s getup featured a sparkly plunging neckline, a drop waist, a thigh-high slit and an open back.

Carpenter elevated the frock up with a diamond necklace and sparkly rings. Her makeup, done by Carolina Gonzalez, featured extra-rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and lined lips. Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano gave Carpenter a sexy blowout to complete her look.

The “Nonsense” singer celebrated her big day with a hilarious cake that was decorated with a Leonardo DiCaprio meme that read “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha.” (The dig references DiCaprio’s famous age gaps with a number of his ex-girlfriends, including Blake Lively, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone, who is 23 years his junior.)

Carpenter’s stylist Jared Ellner thrifted Carpenter’s dress from TikTok user Jules Berg’s Depop account. On Monday, May 13, Berg took to TikTok to share her excitement.

“This is actually insane. I’ve only been doing Depop seriously for around a year and I’ve already gotten the opportunity to style Sabrina Carpenter,” Berg gushed. “It was actually a longer version originally and I cropped it into a mini,” she explained. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think that the dress I thrifted a few years ago would end up in Sabrina Carpenter’s closet.”