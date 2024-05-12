Sabrina Carpenter rang in 25 with a perfectly meme-able birthday cake.

The “Espresso” singer celebrated her 25th birthday with friends in New York City on Saturday, May 11. Ice Spice shared a video via Instagram Story of Carpenter blowing out candles on a birthday cake decorated with a Leonardo DiCaprio meme — a 2016 photo of the Oscar winner, 49, with the caption, “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha.”

The meme itself is a jab at DiCaprio’s high-profile love life and the notable age gaps between him and his ex-girlfriends, such as Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn, Nina Agdal and Kelly Rohrbach. DiCaprio also dated Camila Morrone, who is 23 years his junior.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star sparked engagement rumors in March when current girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 25, was spotted wearing what people assumed was an engagement ring. A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the couple had not reached that point yet.

“Leo and Vittoria are not engaged,” the source told Us on March 27. “She’s wearing a ring she’s had for years.”

The couple was first linked in August 2023. An insider exclusively told Us in November that year that DiCaprio was “completely smitten” with Ceretti, adding that their relationship was “going so well Leo’s actually being exclusive.”

The source added, “Vittoria is all he thinks about.” With regards to their 20-year age gap, the source told Us at the time it “clearly wasn’t an issue for him,” as DiCaprio has allegedly said Ceretti is “an old soul.”

As for Carpenter, the 25-year-old pop star was joined on her birthday on Saturday by boyfriend Barry Keoghan, per videos obtained by TMZ.

The birthday girl quoted her latest single, “Espresso,” in her own post via Instagram, where she shared three photos of herself as a baby with the caption, “That’s that me birthday.” Keoghan, 31, commented on the post with an emoji holding back tears and an X.

Carpenter and Keoghan started dating in 2023 after meeting at a fashion event in Paris. “They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”