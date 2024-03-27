Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are not taking the next step in their relationship just yet.

“Leo and Vittoria are not engaged,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s wearing a ring she’s had for years.”

DiCaprio, 49, and Ceretti, 25, sparked engagement rumors on Wednesday, March 27, when she was spotted with a ring on her finger while eating lunch in Los Angeles, per Daily Mail.

The Oscar-winning actor and the model were first linked in August 2023 after they were spotted in Santa Barbara, California. The couple were also seen getting cozy at a nightclub in Ibiza the next month.

Between various Fashion Week gigs, Ceretti also found time to see DiCaprio in Milan. The couple were photographed leaving a museum in September alongside his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, per pics obtained by Page Six.

Amid the romance speculation, a source exclusively told Us in November 2023 that the Killers of the Flower Moon star was “completely smitten” with Ceretti.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the insider shared. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

While there’s a 20-year age gap between DiCaprio and Ceretti, the source told Us that it “clearly isn’t an issue for him.” The insider noted Dicaprio “says [Vittoria] is an old soul.”

The source added that DiCaprio was impressed that Ceretti wasn’t phased by his success.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing,” the insider said, adding that they have “a ton in common.”

DiCaprio’s inner circle also seems hopeful that he’s going to settle down with Ceretti. The source told Us that his pals are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

In November 2023, a source told Us that the pair were “in love.” Ceretti and DiCaprio celebrated his birthday earlier that month in Beverly Hills alongside several A-list pals, including Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Tobey Maguire. A source told Us that DiCapri kept Ceretti on his arm throughout the night and the pair “kissed a couple of times.”

“Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together,” the insider added.

Prior to his relationship with Ceretti, DiCaprio was linked to another model, Gigi Hadid. Us confirmed in September 2023 that DiCaprio and Hadid, 28, had gone their separate ways but remain friends and are “still in touch.” Hadid, for her part, moved on with Bradley Cooper.