Leonardo DiCaprio only has eyes for Vittoria Ceretti after sparking romance speculation in August, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The Oscar winner, 48, is “completely smitten” with the model, 25, the insider says, noting that DiCaprio’s inner circle think he could be moving toward finally settling down.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source tells Us. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

The couple, who were first spotted together over summer, packed on the PDA last month while attending a Halloween party on Saturday, October 28. During the bash, DiCaprio was photographed getting cozy with Ceretti, which the insider says is something the Killers of the Flower Moon actor “doesn’t do that often.”

DiCaprio’s public display of affection toward Ceretti is just one of the things that’s different about his relationship with the Italy native. “He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the source claims, adding that Ceretti’s ability to be unfazed by his career has been a bonus.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the insider says. “Leo finds it refreshing.”

While there is more than a 20-year age gap between the pair, the source tells Us, it “clearly isn’t an issue for him.” In fact, DiCaprio “says [Vittoria] is an old soul,” the insider continues.

Related: Leonardo DiCaprio's Complete Dating History Tina Fey's joke during the Golden Globes in 2014, "And now, like a supermodel's vagina, let's all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio," was especially fitting! The Oscar winner has dated everyone from Gisele Bundchen to Naomi Campbell to even Blake Lively! Click through to see all the models and actresses that DiCaprio has courted throughout the years

As DiCaprio’s relationship with Ceretti grows, his pals are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One,” the source adds.

DiCaprio and Ceretti have had a whirlwind few months together after being spotted in August getting iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California. Later that month, they were seen dancing and kissing at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain.

While Ceretti jetted off around the world in September for various Fashion Week gigs, she made time to see DiCaprio in Milan. The couple were captured leaving the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana Museum on September 24 alongside the Titanic star’s mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Related: Tom! Leo! Zayn! Celebrities Who Love Models Some celebs, like Adam Levine, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Matthew McConaughey, have become famous for their storied relationships with high-profile models. Here's a look at some of the most famous modelizers in showbiz.

The twosome then reunited in Los Angeles the following month, just in time to cuddle up at a Halloween party.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Prior to their relationship, DiCaprio had an on-off romance with Gigi Hadid, who is friends with Ceretti. Us confirmed in September that DiCaprio and Hadid, 28, are “still in touch” and “are friends” after parting ways earlier in the summer. Hadid, for her part, moved on with Bradley Cooper in early October.

Watch the exclusive video above for more on DiCaprio and Ceretti’s budding romance — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.