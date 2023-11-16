Leonardo DiCaprio may have found The One in Vittoria Ceretti.

“They are in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together.”

DiCaprio, 49, celebrated his birthday earlier this month with Ceretti, 25, at his star-studded bash in Beverly Hills. A-listers like longtime friend Tobey Maguire, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and more were in attendance.

Throughout the evening, a second insider tells Us that DiCaprio kept Ceretti on his arm all night, adding that the pair “kissed a couple of times.”

At his party, DiCaprio let loose with his guests. At one point, the Oscar winner even grabbed a mic to rap along to a hip-hop song that played. The crowd hyped up the birthday by singing and dancing along with him.

To kick off DiCaprio’s birthday festivities, the actor had a birthday dinner where he dined with Ceretti, Maguire, 48, and more of his loved ones at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Ceretti and DiCaprio were first linked in August after the duo were spotted on an outing in Santa Barbara, California. The following month, the couple were spotted getting cozy again at a nightclub in Ibiza.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” an additional insider told Us in November, noting that DiCaprio was “completely smitten” with Ceretti. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

The source added DiCaprio was impressed that Ceretti was not fazed by his success and that the twosome “have a ton in common.”

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the insider said. “Leo finds it refreshing.”

While things are seemingly different for DiCaprio Ceretti, the Killers of the Flower Moon star’s inner circle has also taken notice of the seriousness of the pair. The source told Us that DiCaprio’s pals are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

Prior to his romance with Ceretti, DiCaprio dated Gigi Hadid — who is also friends with the Italy native — off and on. Us confirmed in September that DiCaprio and Hadid, 28, had split but remain friends and are “still in touch.” Hadid, for her part, moved on shortly after the breakup with Bradley Cooper.