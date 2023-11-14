Leonardo DiCaprio let loose while celebrating his birthday over the weekend.

According to a clip obtained by TMZ on Sunday, November 12, DiCaprio, 49, was hoisted up by his guests and danced around at the crowded party while a hip-hop song played. At one point, the Oscar winner — who was dressed casually in a black shirt, jeans and baseball cap — grabbed a microphone and rapped the lyrics to the crowd. His guests hyped him up by singing and jumping along with him.

The star-studded bash took place in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 11. The guest list included an array of A-Listers including Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Snoop Dogg, Chris Rock, Olivia Wilde, Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldaña, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Tobey Maguire and more. According to People, DiCaprio’s newest flame, Vittoria Ceretti, attended the shindig as well.

Multiple outlets reported that the festivities raged on until the early hours of the morning with the night ending sometime after 4 a.m. The night before the party, DiCaprio enjoyed dinner with Ceretti, 25, Maguire, 48, and others at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday, November 10.

Things appear to be getting serious for DiCaprio and Ceretti, who were first romantically linked in August. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the actor is “completely smitten” with the model.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the insider said. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

Last month, DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted packing on the PDA at a Halloween party. According to the source, that’s something DiCaprio “doesn’t do that often.” Even the Killers of the Flower Moon star’s inner circle are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One,” the insider told Us.

Before his latest romance, DiCaprio had an on-and-off romance with Gigi Hadid, who is friends with Ceretti. Us confirmed in September that DiCaprio and Hadid, 28, had split but remain friends and are “still in touch.”

“They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child,” a second source exclusively told Us. “And Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers.”

Hadid, for her part, moved on shortly after with Bradley Cooper in early October.