Sabrina Carpenter is a rising style star.

From sparkly corset dresses to cutout frocks and sheer skirts, the “Nonsense” singer has experimented with a number of designs through the years.

Carpenter first made her way on the red carpet in 2011 at the Worldwide Launch of the “Kids Helping Kids: Japan” music video. For the occasion, she looked trendy in lace tights, a black miniskirt, a gray T-shirt and sequin gloves.

Later in her career, Carpenter dazzled Us at the 2022 Met Gala when she rocked a Paco Rabanne design. The two-piece featured a silver sequin bra top and a pleated gold skirt that fell into a long train. She dressed the look up even more with diamond jewelry and long bedazzled nails. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in messy waves.

In March 2024, Carpenter took a break from opening Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to show off her style at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. She stunned in a Tory Burch gown featuring an alligator skin bodice, floral straps and a crystal embellished skirt. Carpenter accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and donned smokey eyeshadow.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more: