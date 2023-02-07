You’re so vain if you’ve never seen How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the seminal romantic comedy starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

The Almost Famous actress portrays magazine columnist Andie Anderson in the film, which premiered in February 2003. As an ode to recently dumped friend Michelle Rubin (Kathryn Hahn), Andie pitches herself to write a “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” article about the traditional behaviors that frequently compel men to end relationships. Her guinea pig is none other than advertising executive Ben Barry (McConaughey), who coincidentally bets his coworkers that he could make any lady fall in love in the same span of 10 days.

The movie — which also starred Annie Parisse, Thomas Lennon and Bebe Neuwirth — quickly became a hit, grossing more than $177 million at the box office.

“It was a very different time of making movies,” Hudson — who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell — told Elle in August 2020 of her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days filming experience. “People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old-school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time. Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then [our 2008 rom-com] Fool’s Gold, it was a six-month shoot. We don’t really have any movies like that anymore unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

During the interview, the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohost even pitched an idea for a potential How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” Hudson told Elle in her 2020 cover story. “It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now! I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She added at the time: “I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

While the Something Borrowed actress and the Failure to Launch star have remained optimistic about the potential of a follow-up movie, Hudson has also remained close with many of her other costars.

“Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself,” Hudson wrote via Instagram in June 2021, sharing a snap with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, the Wandavision alum and her husband, Ethan Sandler, while on vacation. “Love and missed my bestie ❤️#datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG.”

The Bride Wars actress and Hahn reunited again one year later, costarring in 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“Our love fern never died,” the Bad Moms star joked to Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 of the twosome’s longtime friendship, referring to one of Andie’s methods to get Ben to dump her. “It was my first movie. I’ll never forget being like, first of all, that’s a movie star. And second of all, I was like, she’s so normal and so cool and just the best. I just always was like, ‘Kate Hudson is a miracle.’ And then just to see it come full circle and see her freakin’ kill it — pardon my French— in [Glass Onion], it’s just so thrilling.”

Scroll below to check in with the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days cast more than 20 years later: