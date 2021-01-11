It’s all connected. In Disney+’s new series WandaVision, the cast — including Elizabeth Olsen — honors many famous sitcoms throughout different time periods. During one episode, there’s even a nod to Full House, which stars Olsen’s twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“We have a wink, but it’s mostly a Family Ties reference that episode,” Elizabeth, 31, told Access Hollywood on Sunday, January 10. “That was most of their inspiration for that specific episode, but we do wink a bit. You can’t not — it was a very big show!”

Elizabeth also noted that the cast underwent a bit of a “boot camp,” watching and studying tons of old sitcoms.

“We watched a lot of Dick Van Dyke, I watched Mary Tyler Moore — I don’t know if it was part of our boot camp. We did Bewitched, The Brady Bunch and Family Ties and Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family,” the Sorry for Your Loss alum explained. “We tracked this evolution about what Americans found comforting from their sitcom, regardless of what was happening in history at the tie. It was really fun to track. As we became more modern, we became more cynical!”

The new series follows the love story between Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) long before Wanda became known as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“What I love about Wanda in the comic books, and what drew me to her originally is what we get to explore in a beautiful way,” Elizabeth revealed to Emmy magazine last month. “[Marvel President] Kevin [Fiege] told me he wanted to merge two different comic series as inspiration. He explained the series would show how Wanda is originally from an Eastern European country and grew up on American black-market products like television.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley, 34, for their part, made their acting debut in Full House in 1987, starring as Michelle Tanner in 191 episodes. They appeared in numerous TV shows and original movies over the years until 2012 when they announced their decision to retire from acting and focus solely on their fashion design careers.

In 2017, Elizabeth revealed why her sisters stay out of the press as much as possible and how they’ve helped guide her through her successful career.

“I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” she told Modern Luxury at the time. “That’s when we’d have conversations. [Mary-Kate and Ashley] would say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They’re very tight-lipped—notoriously so.”

The Ingrid Goes West added that after the advice, she won’t talk about any part of her personal life. “If it only involves me, then I’ll share it, but if it involves another party ever, then I won’t,” she said. “I don’t want to tell anyone else’s story.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ Friday, January 15.