Taking notes! Elizabeth Olsen revealed the lessons she learned about the industry from her famous twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“There are always ways you can be private — my sisters are intimately private and I respect that. They showed me that you can be private, but also accessible to journalists, for those reasons,” The Avengers actress, 29, told Harper’s Bazaar in a profile published on Tuesday, April 17. “It’s helpful that I learnt my value system from them.”

Elizabeth also dished on how the Full House veterans, 31, have advised her throughout her career. “It was always very clear that acting was a job; I never had this twinkly fantasy of people taking photographs of me,” she recalled. “It was a job and work and there are different ways of drawing attention to yourself that you don’t want.”

The Ingrid Goes West star spoke about her siblings in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in July 2017. “I think they’ve given me a lot of little advice along the way,” she explained, noting that her sisters have recommended “people to work with” in the industry. Elizabeth added that she doesn’t run lines with the fashion designers, as they live in New York City. “I don’t even run lines with my roommates! I think that’s like an idea the world has of [me and my sisters] or something, but no, I’m not standing around running lines with my sisters.”

Elizabeth starting acting at a young age, although she pressed pause after turning 10 in order to enjoy her childhood. “I wanted to do my after-school sports and dance instead,” the Marvel starlet told News Corp in 2016. She returned to the spotlight in 2011 by staring in Martha Marcy May Marlene.

The Wind River actress will be honored at the first-ever Environmental Media Association Honors Benefit Gala in June.

