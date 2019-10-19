



Elizabeth Olsen opened up about 25 things you might not know about her — including her biggest fangirl moment, her love for interior design and how she stays in the moment. Read on to learn what else the Avengers: Endgame actress, who’s also the ambassador for the Delta SkyMiles American Express card, told Us.

1. I’ve always wished I could be an incredible modern dancer — I always want to move my body.

2. I’m happiest when I’m traveling. My work and life have been so stuck in Los Angeles, I feel most relaxed when I’m somewhere else.

3. For my 30th birthday [February 16], I took a trip to New York City!

4. I love to walk around and get lost in the NYC streets.

5. Large crowds give me anxiety. Being present and counting breaths helps when I’m anxious.

6. Because I travel for work so much and get double miles on restaurants with my Delta SkyMiles American Express card, I give other people my Delta SkyMiles. It’s my favorite gift. Come see me — flight is on me!

7. I donate clothes and tchotchkes more than just seasonally.

8. My first car was one of my sister’s when she moved to New York. It was a Range Rover from 2005. She worked for it and then I benefited.

9. My favorite TV show right now is Fleabag.

10. The one food I’d never eat is innards. Innards, like sweetbreads. No thanks!

11. My biggest pet peeve is when people are late.

12. My dad always says, “Try to beat your last best score.” That self-competitive attitude is something I think about often.

13. I love house flipping and decorating.

14. I’m such a minimalist. I don’t collect anything.

15. My celebrity crushes growing up were George Clooney and Frank Sinatra.

16. I love the Architectural Digest home tour videos. My favorite one so far is Dominic West. He and his wife live in an old castle.

17. Pedro Almodóvar came up to me once and said, “I loved your film.” I wanted to cry because I’d written a paper on him in high school.

18. My Spanish is horrible. I took private lessons a couple years ago and it’s bad.

19. If I were in Russia for a week I could get by, ordering at restaurants and asking directions. For some reason that language was easy for me [when I studied abroad].

20. I always find Comic-Con conventions to be really moving.

21. One time my fans raised money for the Stuart House, a charity I support, and gave me a piece of paper that said how much they’d collected.

22. I love saving money on everything. I’m the person who’s constantly counting in her head.

23. I really love following interior designers, house flippers and people who are into pottery [on social media].

24. I’ll delete my Instagram one day. There are things I like too much about it, which is why I want to delete it.

25. I don’t get mistaken for any celebrities on the street. I think people just get confused because I’m not the most recognizable person.

