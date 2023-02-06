Breaking down their process. Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey opened up about playing love interests over the years — and how their personal lives affected filming.

The duo, who appeared in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold together, reunited via Instagram Live on Monday, February 6, for the 20-year-anniversary of the 2003 rom-com. In response to a question about what it was like to kiss McConaughey, 53, Hudson, 43, broke down how they brought their onscreen kisses to life.

“My whole thing is, like, we’re always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]. … There was only one time when we kissed that was, like, so nice and gentle, in the bathroom,” the Glass Onion actress joked.

The actor, for his part, noted that other factors affected how they filmed the steamy moments. “Everything else has not been climate-controlled,” he added. “Everything else was like, ‘Swim up to the top, the sharks almost ate you, you just fell from a plane from 300 feet, tread water and before you catch your breath, kiss.'”

Hudson, who is engaged to Danny Fujikawa, clarified that kissing McConaughey was not as intimate as it appeared on the big screen, saying, “When you’re kissing anyone in a movie, it’s professional. We’re actually trying to create something that evokes something in a certain way that might not exactly be the way you would necessarily do it in real life.”

The California native continued: “But, in respect to our now-partners, we do kiss nicely. It was always a very nice kiss.”

Before saying yes to Fujikawa’s proposal in September 2021 after five years of dating, the Bride Wars star was married to Chris Robinson. The former couple, who were together from 2000 to 2007, share their 18-year-old son, Ryder. Hudson also shares son Bingham, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

Meanwhile, the Interstellar actor shares Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, with wife Camila Alves.

During their social media reunion, McConaughey and Hudson discussed why their onscreen chemistry resonated with viewers. “We enjoy going toe to toe,” the Texas native said, adding that his former costar enjoyed improvising with him on their projects.

Hudson explained that she and the Dazed and Confused star share a similar work ethic as well.

“We are sensitive people, but we don’t take things personally. We’re tough-skinned,” she told fans who were on the IG Live. “I think maybe it has something to do with our freedom. I feel like we’re both very free. We don’t constrict ourselves to an idea of what we’re ‘supposed’ to be doing. There’s something spontaneous about the way we were able to work together. When you went in one direction, I went with you — but then I would be like, ‘I’m going to throw him off a little bit. Let’s see what happens if I do a sharp right.’ [You’re] like, ‘OK, I’m coming sharp right!'”