Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Rare Quotes About Their 3 Kids

Parenting partners! Despite keeping their three children’s lives pretty private, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have given glimpses of their life at home over the years.

The couple met in 2006 at a club, and the Oscar winner told Playboy about the magical moment 10 years later.

“I had a time in my life when I was fine going from here to there, bam-bam-bam — healthy, fluent, single years. … When I saw the woman who is now my wife, I was at a club making margaritas at my table with friends,” the Dallas Buyers Club star recalled in the 2016 interview. “When she walked in wearing this aqua dress, I went, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ … You can’t dial up that kind of woman. I have been very faithful with my wife, very selfishly. I like being under her spell. I don’t want to break that spell.”

The couple welcomed their eldest son, Levi, two years after they met. Their daughter, Vida, arrived in January 2010. McConaughey proposed to the model in December of the following year, and the pair wed in Texas in June 2012. They welcomed their third child, son Livingston, six months later.

In April 2018, the designer exclusively told Us Weekly that people ask her “all the time” how she and the actor maintain their successful marriage.

“[They’re like], ‘How do you do it?’” the Brazil native said at the time. “I’m always like, ‘If you have the answer, please share with me because I’m also trying to figure it out.’ … [We do] a lot of staying at home, cooking together or getting a hotel room that is 10 minutes away from the house. Just the fact that you don’t have to wake up to kids screaming for help with something. It already does something to a mom’s brain.”

The Just Try One Bite author added that family time in the kitchen is important for her and the True Detective alum. “We cook together,” the former Shear Genius host explained to Us. “Even if I’m running late from work I say, ‘We’re having a late dinner.’ Does it happen every single day of the week? No, but it happens a lot.”

Keep scrolling to read the Yummy Spoonfuls creator and McConaughey’s best quotes over the years about raising their kids, from discipline tactics to postpartum sex confessions.