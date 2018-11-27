Kathryn Hahn had a jam-packed 2018! The Bad Moms actress dished exclusively to Us Weekly about the very random habit her family pet has that landed him at the vet multiple times this year.

“I got my [children] a rescue dog named Banjo and they just love him so much,” Hahn, 45, dished to Us at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday, November 26.

“He has given us a lot of joy,” the My Wish for You author continued. “Even though he’s had three abdominal surgeries so far from eating their underwear.”

As for what Hahn could’ve bought with all the money she’s spent on vet bills in 2018? “A nice piece of jewelry,” she joked to Us.

Hahn — who shares son, Leonard, 12, and daughter, Mae, 9, with husband Ethan Sandler — opened up about her family life in an interview with Parade last month.

“I live a pretty normal life. I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster. We’re turning into animal hoarders,” she told the publication in October. “So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I’ve been able to keep the two separate and holy.”

The Illinois native added: “I don’t do social media either. I invited my daughter to the Hotel Transylvania 3 premiere over the summer. We had a ball, and it was a really sweet movie but I think that was the first and last time we do that.”

