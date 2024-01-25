Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve always said that my style is tomboy-chic — a little bit feminine and a little bit masculine. For instance, even when I wear casual dresses, I prefer to sport sneakers. Comfort is key! So, naturally, I’m thrilled that baseball caps are trending right now. This accessory can make any outfit look cooler without even trying! Plus, it doubles as a shield when you’re having a bad hair day.

Baseball caps with fun logos are especially popular at the moment. Not only is this look going viral on TikTok, but it’s also a celebrity favorite! Kendall Jenner recently rocked a Yankees cap, and I just spotted Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield at an event wearing Yankees and Dodgers baseball caps as well.

You can dress baseball caps up or down! Style these hats with athleisure for some sporty spice or jeans and a top for an everyday uniform. Express yourself with my favorite graphic caps from Free People, Revolve, Anthropologie and Amazon!

Cowboy Baseball Hat

Yee-haw! I love this cheeky take on a traditional cowboy hat. Available in multiple colors, this Western cap is a real winner.

$38.00 See It!

City Two-Tone Baseball Cap

Represent your favorite city (Austin, Philadelphia, NYC, LA, London or Paris) with this two-tone baseball cap! The pop of color makes this simple hat stand out.

$38.00 See It!

’47 Brand New York Yankees Baseball Cap

Take me out to the ballgame! This classic black-and-white Yankees cap is a cult-favorite, as seen on Kendall Jenner and Tana Mongeau.

$27.00 See It!

Pickleball Club Hat

Pickleball is the newest sports craze sweeping the nation, so get on board with this baseball cap! Don’t think, just dink (that’s a pickleball dad joke).

$38.00 See It!

Après Corduroy Baseball Cap

Pretend you’re enjoying the après life with this corduroy cap! It’s a ski season essential.

$42.00 See It!

Caviar Cowboy Cap

It ain’t my first rodeo! This baseball cap is for the bougie gal who likes the nicer things in life — but who can also kick it at a honky tonk. Get you a cowgirl who does both.

$48.00 See It!

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap

This Polo baseball cap is perfectly preppy! It’s giving rich Hamptons mom.

$50.00 See It!

’47 Brand Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Cap

I own this Dodgers baseball cap in khaki, and I’m obsessed! This rare neutral goes with everything.

$36.00 See It!

Marriage Material Baseball Cap

Calling all brides! Show that you’re marriage material with this cute cap.

$55.00 See It!

Montauk Tennis Club Baseball Cap

Until we can afford a summer house in Montauk, this Montauk Tennis Club baseball cap will have to do. Game on!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$42.00 See It!