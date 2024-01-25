Your account
Hats Off to These Trendy Baseball Caps Inspired by Celebrity Style

By
NYC baseball cap
Free People

I’ve always said that my style is tomboy-chic — a little bit feminine and a little bit masculine. For instance, even when I wear casual dresses, I prefer to sport sneakers. Comfort is key! So, naturally, I’m thrilled that baseball caps are trending right now. This accessory can make any outfit look cooler without even trying! Plus, it doubles as a shield when you’re having a bad hair day.

Baseball caps with fun logos are especially popular at the moment. Not only is this look going viral on TikTok, but it’s also a celebrity favorite! Kendall Jenner recently rocked a Yankees cap, and I just spotted Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield at an event wearing Yankees and Dodgers baseball caps as well.

You can dress baseball caps up or down! Style these hats with athleisure for some sporty spice or jeans and a top for an everyday uniform. Express yourself with my favorite graphic caps from Free People, Revolve, Anthropologie and Amazon!

Cowboy Baseball Hat

cowboy baseball hat
Free People

Yee-haw! I love this cheeky take on a traditional cowboy hat. Available in multiple colors, this Western cap is a real winner.

$38.00
See It!

City Two-Tone Baseball Cap

London baseball cap
Free People

Represent your favorite city (Austin, Philadelphia, NYC, LA, London or Paris) with this two-tone baseball cap! The pop of color makes this simple hat stand out.

$38.00
See It!

’47 Brand New York Yankees Baseball Cap

Yankees baseball cap
Amazon

Take me out to the ballgame! This classic black-and-white Yankees cap is a cult-favorite, as seen on Kendall Jenner and Tana Mongeau.

$27.00
See It!

Pickleball Club Hat

pickleball club hat
Free People

Pickleball is the newest sports craze sweeping the nation, so get on board with this baseball cap! Don’t think, just dink (that’s a pickleball dad joke).

$38.00
See It!

Après Corduroy Baseball Cap

après baseball cap
Free People

Pretend you’re enjoying the après life with this corduroy cap! It’s a ski season essential.

$42.00
See It!

Caviar Cowboy Cap

Eleven Eleven Caviar Cowboy Cap in Beige & Forest Green

It ain’t my first rodeo! This baseball cap is for the bougie gal who likes the nicer things in life — but who can also kick it at a honky tonk. Get you a cowgirl who does both.

$48.00
See It!

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap in Carson Blue & Adirondack Navy

This Polo baseball cap is perfectly preppy! It’s giving rich Hamptons mom.

$50.00
See It!

’47 Brand Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Cap

Dodgers baseball cap
Amazon

I own this Dodgers baseball cap in khaki, and I’m obsessed! This rare neutral goes with everything.

$36.00
See It!

Marriage Material Baseball Cap

Marriage Material baseball cap
Anthropologie

Calling all brides! Show that you’re marriage material with this cute cap.

$55.00
See It!

Montauk Tennis Club Baseball Cap

Montauk Tennis Club cap
Anthropologie

Until we can afford a summer house in Montauk, this Montauk Tennis Club baseball cap will have to do. Game on!

$42.00
See It!

