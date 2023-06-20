15 Top-Rated Amazon Bathing Suits and Swim Sets on Sale — Up to 67% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Swimming, sunbathing, sandcastle building — we’re so ready to make the most of this summer! But first things first: Before we can hit the beach, pool or lake, we need a few swimsuits to bring!

Some swimwear is quite expensive, but Amazon has plenty of awesome options for realistic prices. We’ve picked out 15 below, all with great reviews — and all on sale. Shop our one-piece, bikini and tankini picks below!

One-Pieces

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Viottiset one-piece will capture shoppers’ hearts left and right with its ruched sides and cheeky fit. You can’t go wrong!

2. We Also Love: The perfect color-blocking! This Cupshe swimsuit uses pink, green and blue to create a flattering and super pretty design!

3. We Can’t Forget: Love a monokini? This Meyeeka bathing suit has cutouts in front and back — and a cool lace-up design!

4. Bonus: If you want something feminine and fun but with a little extra coverage, check out this MiYang swim dress!

5. Extra Credit: Meanwhile, if you want a plunging design that’s bright and bold, make sure not to skip over this Tempt Me swimsuit!

Bikini Sets

6. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s something about this Verdusa bikini set that just feels right. Swimwear serendipity!

7. We Also Love: String bikinis are definitely having a big moment this summer, so check out all of the colors of this Zaful set!

8. We Can’t Forget: Prefer to go strapless and skip the tan lines? We’re totally in love with this Omkagi two-piece!

9. Bonus: Want something head-turning that shows a little extra skin? You’ll be obsessed with this SherryDC bikini!

10. Extra Credit: You could also go for an asymmetrical style with this one-shoulder Mooslover set!

Tankini Sets

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This Angerella tankini is a universally flattering find with its high-rise, ruched bottoms and ruffled top!

12. We Also Love: For something with a more figure-hugging look and a little more midriff, check out this scalloped Zaful set!

13. We Can’t Forget: Pretty and sweet! This floral Tutorutor tankini set will make you feel totally angelic!

14. Bonus: This Bikinx tankini set has a chic twist design and a wire-free push-up effect — obsessed!

15. Extra Credit: If you want a little more shoulder coverage to help avoid pesky sunburns, you’ll love the adorable design of this Beachsissi tankini!

