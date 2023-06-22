Why We Swapped Out Our Summer Moisturizer for This $15 Hydrating Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since my teens, I have struggled with acne and dry skin. I had a dermatologist-prescribed routine up until a few years ago to address my now-adult acne, having struggled to find any over-the-counter products that worked well for my skin. In 2020, during lockdown, I canceled a dermatologist appointment, deciding to use the time at home as an opportunity to figure out my routine on my own — without the pricy doctor’s visits, topicals and oral medications.

Most acne-fighting products are made with oily skin in mind and are too drying for me — but heavier products can also break me out. It was hard finding that perfect middle ground, but I discovered that my skin particularly liked clean, simple products made to assist sensitive skin. I try to find pH-balanced and fragrance-free formulations — especially to comfort my complexion as I alternate between retinal and lactic acid treatments every other night. I’ve found some fantastic products along the way, but for this summer, there’s a new holy grail in my routine!

Get the Curél Deep Moisture Spray for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

I was initially still using my go-to winter moisturizer as the weather began to heat up for spring, but I wanted something lighter and easier for summer. Luckily, this pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colorant-free moisturizing spray came into my life. Even though this spray is made with no drying alcohols, I was worried if it could truly be hydrating enough to use as my main moisturizer. It turns out, this spray actually makes my skin feel absurdly soft and supple — to an even greater degree than many lotions and creams!

This product doesn’t have a super strong, annoying spray or a barely-there mist. It’s ultra-fine, but enough comes out at once that it feels like my skin is being enveloped in a soft cloud of moisture. It feels instantly replenished and hydrated. I also adore that the spray is continuous so I don’t have to press the pump over and over again!

This incredibly affordable J-beauty pick is infused with ceramides to support the skin’s natural moisture barrier, and it absorbs quickly for a natural glow. Spray it in a circular motion all over your face and then press in with clean palms – or layer it over your makeup for a hydrating refresh.

One more thing you may not notice at first is that this spray actually comes in a great size. So many more expensive facial sprays are incredibly tiny and make us feel like we have to conserve every little drop, but with this spray, I can mist away — not that I need much! Just a couple of seconds does the trick!

