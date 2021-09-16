We Can’t Stop Re-Purchasing This Hyaluronic Moisturizing Essence

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I definitely have a bit of a FOMO problem when it comes to skincare. As soon as I purchase a product I’ve spent months eyeing on Instagram, I’m already ready for something new. Sometimes those products work just fine, but they’re simply not doing quite enough to convince me to stick with them beyond one buy.

It definitely doesn’t help when you have friends DMing you new finds — and coworkers writing about fabulous products they’ve found as well! That’s why when I come across a product that actually has me repurchasing it without a second thought, I know I’ve found something special. It’s exactly why I’ve been buying this essence over and over again!

Get the Hanskin Real Complexion Hyaluron Skin Essence for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This K-beauty product can act as a toner, essence and moisturizer, so it’s a solid choice if you’re looking to downsize your routine — though I use all of the above because I’m extra about skincare like that (plus I have very dry skin in the fall and winter). I also recommend it to people who struggle with adult acne like myself, as it’s never caused a breakout or any irritation to pre-existing blemishes on my face!

While this essence looks a bit watery to the eye, it actually has such a silky texture that I find to be heavenly. As you can see in the .gif below, it’s a little viscous, so it has a bit of pull to it. Applying it feels incredibly soothing and hydrating, and my skin feels so plump and dewy afterwards. We can thank the hyaluronic acid for that, along with the elastin, collagen and Zostera marina extract in the formula. Glass skin, here we come!

As you might notice on the bottle, this essence uses the “11 free system,” which essentially means that it’s clean beauty at its peak. It’s made without six types of parabens, benzyl alcohol, chlorphenesin, benzophenone-8, pigment or fragrance. Anything that doesn’t help to moisturize, balance, soften and illuminate the skin was kicked to the curb!

Using this essence is simple. After cleansing and patting your face dry (and using a separate toner if you prefer), drip a dime-sized amount onto your palm — don’t worry, only a little comes out at a time! — and rub your palms lightly together, proceeding to pat them all of your face. Repeat two to three times if your skin is extra dry. Follow up with moisturizer if you’d like!

Set your skin up for success as the weather cools down with this super affordable essence. And that bottle is pretty big, so don’t be afraid to keep using it in the spring or summer too! I know I use it all year round — every single day!

