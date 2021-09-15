We Tried on This Amazon Dress and Can’t Stop Coming Up With Outfit Ideas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Disclaimer: The product in this article was gifted by Amazon.

I can’t get enough of the slip dress trend. Not to be dramatic, but it’s everything to me. I wear slip dresses to weddings, for meetings, for shopping and for pretty much every other occasion — especially if there are going to be photos taken. Their fluid, silky feel and glossy sheen are simply divine.

Let’s be honest though: Some slip dresses can be pretty unflattering, or they feel too delicate to actually wear for a full day. Some look a little too fancy, while others look a little too cheap. It’s a simple concept with a streamlined aesthetic, but getting it exactly right can be difficult. Luckily though, Amazon nailed it with this The Drop dress!

Get The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress staring at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

I’m someone who tends to veer toward black clothing, but when I saw the Emerald shade of this dress by The Drop, I knew I needed it. It’s a stunning summer shade that I felt could totally work for fall with the right kinds of accessories and shoes. It was the perfect midi length too — not too long for my 5’1″ frame — and it even had adjustable straps for a customizable fit!

It was difficult not trying on a million outfits with this dress. I know I already want to wear it with a sweater vest on top and sneakers, or even under a cropped crew neck sweatshirt. I’m also picturing it with a silvery belt around the natural waist for and a sparkling headband in my hair. Heeled booties and a leather jacket definitely need to happen at some point too!

Get The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress staring at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

For now, I wanted to show off this dress in its simplicity, showing how chic and elegant it can look with a pair of metallic heels, then steering it an entirely different direction with an oversized denim jacket, socks and loafers. I’m also heavily enamored with neckerchiefs right now, so tying one on and grabbing my chunky FILAs just felt right — and it was!

For its price and its quality, this dress is an amazing value. It comes in sizes XXS to 3X, and if you’re not leaning into the green, know that Emerald isn’t your only choice. There are 15 colors and patterns! I know I’m already eyeing Cobalt and Black/White Polka Dot for my shopping cart. Tortoise Shell is absolutely perfect for fall too. Check them all out and claim your favorite!

Get The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress staring at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from The Drop here and explore other dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!