21 Summer Dresses That We’re Keeping in Our Closets for Fall

The summer’s winding down and fall is on the horizon, but we’re not exactly breaking out our cozy sweaters just yet. For at least a few weeks, the weather will still be warm enough to wear lighter styles — including our beloved summer dresses!

With that in mind, we went searching for traditionally summer frocks that you can close out the season in and keep in your rotation for the upcoming months. Here’s the thing: Any dress can work in cooler temperatures with the right styling — it’s up to you to get creative. Keep reading to check out all of the dresses that we’re shopping now!

21 Dresses That You Can Wear Into The Fall Season

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Madewell’s ribbed T-shirt dress is a quintessential year-round staple — there are countless ways to style it to suit every season!

2. We Also Love: This fitted midi dress from Zella has a sportier type of feel, but you can still dress it up for a brunch with friends or even a nice dinner!

3. Best Flattering Dress: We’re always going to turn to this ruched bodycon dress from BTFBM when we need a look that’s slimming!

4. We Also Love: You can layer tons of different jackets over this simple tank dress from Ligotto when the weather gets cooler!

5. Most Versatile Mini: Shoppers say that they love the “wear anywhere” fit of this tank mini dress from BP.!

6. We Also Love: Another dress that reviewers note can be dressed up or down in a snap is this little number from Alaster Queen!

7. We Also Love: The low-key look of this Zilcremo denim shirtdress was made for super relaxed weekend days!

Elevated Weekend Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Tons of reviewers say that you “need” this R.Vivimos peasant maxi dress — and we couldn’t agree more!

9. We Also Love: This leopard-print dress from Billabong is one of the cutest animal-inspired pieces on the market — obsessed is an understatement!

10. Best Loose Dress: If you’re not a big fan of fitted frocks, you’re sure to adore this mini from Dokotoo!

11. We Also Love: This sleeveless midi dress from Vince has the simple, sleek and chic look totally nailed!

12. Best Pairing Piece: Team this CinShein strapless dress with a denim jacket or a blazer, and you’re good to go!

13. Best Staple Dress: Anyone would be happy to have a dress as classic as this one from YATHON in their closet!

14. We Also Love: The floral print and chiffon material this Dokotoo dress is made from are incredibly feminine!

Elegant Evening Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Every detail of this xxxitica midi dress is on point — from the silky material to the cowl neckline!

16. We Also Love: Shoppers say that the design of this Floerns dress is amazing for hiding the tummy area for a flattering look!

17. Best Affordable Dress: This maxi evening dress from SheIn looks a lot more expensive than its current price tag!

18. We Also Love: The one-shoulder style of this Romwe midi dress is sophisticated yet sultry!

19. Most Glamorous Lace Dress: This lace midi dress from Bardot is ideal for all types of formal occasions, including weddings and holiday parties!

20. We Also Love: When you wear this satin maxi dress from Lulus, you’re bound to turn heads wherever you go!

21. The Dress That Has Shoppers Coming Back for More: Shoppers love the fit of this cocktail dress from Dress The Population so much, they’re getting it in more colors!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

