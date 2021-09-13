Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a pocket of time between the summer and fall when the weather can change from day to day. Sometimes, it’s cooler — and other times, the sun is shining like it’s the middle of June! At the beginning of fall, it’s certainly warm enough to wear a lightweight top — and we found a variety of options that are particularly flattering if you have a curvier figure.

In order to help stock up your collection, we’ve included tops that are more casual, as well as dressier options for happy hours with friends or date nights. Our current favorites are below, and shoppers have confirmed that these are some of the most flattering styles that they’ve found — get excited!

15 Fall Tops That Look Great on Curvy Body Types

Casual Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy long-sleeve top from NIASHOT has a knot at the hem that shoppers are absolutely obsessed with — it’s so unique!

2. This Stylish Staple That Goes With Everything: If you’re looking for a top that’s super low-key, this one from LIYOHON should be on your radar!

3. This Forever-Flattering Favorite: When a top like this button-down from Astylish has vertical stripes, we know that it’s always going to look flattering!

4. This Versatile Fall Essential: Another great striped top is this one from Ninedaily — you can definitely dress it up or down!

5. This Top That Will Stun on Any Shopper: Henley-style tops likes this Paitluc version look awesome on virtually every body type.

6. The Perfect Top to Wear With Jeans: Shoppers say that they love the lightweight feel of this long-sleeve top from Tutorutor!

7. This Trendy Corduroy Piece: This corduroy Astylish button-down is going to be a major hit for fall.

Dressy Tops

8. This Peplum Pick: Right at the beginning of the season, you can still get away with wearing a short-sleeve top like this peplum one from CiCiBird!

9. This Effortlessly Chic Date Night Look: Silky tops like this SOLY HUX button-down look incredibly elegant, and there are tons of color options to choose from!

10. This Retro-Inspired Top: Another dressy button-down is this beauty from BIG DART — we adore the bright geometric pattern!

11. This Top With a Twist: The asymmetrical neckline of this Romwe off-the-shoulder top looks so glamorous!

12. This Top That Looks So Much More Expensive: The way that this Angashion blouse flows out is swoon-worthy!

13. This Dainty, Delicate Blouse: You’re sure to fall for the elegant embroidery on this Canikat blouse!

14. This Fiesta-Friendly Crop Top: If you’re looking for a top that was made for partying, check out this one from LYANER — it’s too stunning!

15. This Day-to-Night Staple Shirt: A blouse like this one from Utyful can be both dressy and casual with the proper styling adjustments.

