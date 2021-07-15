17 Trendy Work Pieces That Will Have You Excited to Head Back to the Office

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After a long stretch of working from home, many of us are finally heading back to the office, whether full-time or a few days per week. There are definitely some mixed feelings. Working from home means sleeping in and not having to commute, but it can also feel boring and lonely. We like getting to see our coworkers in real life. The most exciting part about heading back to the office, however, is that we get to wear real outfits again!

You can only see so much over a Zoom meeting, but the office is like a catwalk. It’s our chance to really show off our professional sense of style. We’re not going to wear all of the same outfits we wore back in 2019 though. It’s time to pick up some new office-chic pieces. We’ve picked out 17 for you below!

Blouses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Allegra K puff-sleeve blouse beautifully mixes vintage and modern aesthetics!

2. We Also Love: If you can swing a little more toward the casual side, let this boho Ecrocoo floral top hang loose — or tuck it in to elevate it!

3. We Can’t Forget: This fluttery Sidefeel blouse is adorable with its textured dots and subtly ruffled neckline!

4. Bonus: This gorgeous Milumia blouse has a tie at the waist for a super flattering, adjustable peplum effect!

Blazers

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This luvamia blazer puts a sleek spin on the classic blazer, losing the buttons and collar!

6. We Also Love: Blazers don’t have to be solid to be professional. This floral Allegra K one is everything!

7. We Can’t Forget: Every modern fashionista needs a long-line plaid blazer, and this SheIn blazer is our pick!

8. Bonus: This Beninos blazer is another pretty and polished floral find that’s going to be a compliment magnet!

Pants

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Work pants don’t have to be stiff and shapeless. This comfy NIMIM pair is a wholly professional pick, even with its elasticized waistband!

10. We Also Love: These skinny SweatyRocks slacks? They’re actually leggings. Yep. You can see why they’re so popular with Amazon reviewers!

11. We Can’t Forget: These paper bag GRACE KARIN pants should be listed under the definition of “work-to-play pieces”!

Skirts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This Kate Kasin skirt puts a literal twist on the classic pencil skirt!

13. We Also Love: This other Kate Kasin skirt takes things in a different direction, adding some swingy flow, plus pleats!

14. We Can’t Forget: This dotted Parabler skirt has pockets. Need we say more?

Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: The longer short sleeves and solid shade of the top of this oxiuly dress are the perfect complement to the bold floral skirt portion!

16. We Also Love: This Sopliagon maxi shirt dress is basically a fashionable way to wear pajamas in the office — but with loafers or heels. You could try belting it too!

17. We Can’t Forget: This Lark & Ro wrap dress is so flattering. It’s such a great piece for elevating your look when you only have a few minutes to get ready!

