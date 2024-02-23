Travis Kelce is slowly turning his friends into bonafide Swifties, starting with longtime pal Ross Travis.

Ross Travis, 31, joined Travis Kelce, 34, at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Friday, February 23. The two pals coordinated in brightly colored two-pieces. Kelce wore a patterned blue look, while Travis opted for yellow. Social media users immediately likened the twosome to the animated blue and yellow M&M candies.

“Internet: 1 [and] M&Ms: 0,” Ross Travis wrote via his Instagram Story on Friday, alongside two laughing emojis.

In a follow-up post, he shared a pic of his knit ensemble and wrote, “I understand now. That. Was. Amazing,” about the show.

Ross Travis joined Travis Kelce — who has been dating Swift, 34, since summer 2023 — in the VIP tent on Friday. They watched the show alongside A-listers Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. As the group jammed to Swift’s sick beats, they also traded friendship bracelets with fans.

“First show and made some friends tonight,” Ross Travis wrote via Instagram Story, sharing his bead haul. “Sydney … you didn’t disappoint!! ❤️.”

When Swift performed “Shake It Off,” Ross Travis made a heart with his hands as he danced from his seat. The symbol has become one of Swift’s go-to moves on stage, with Travis Kelce since flashing it himself in the crowd or on the football field.

Travis Kelce and Ross Travis arrived down under days before Swift’s first of four concerts at Accor Stadium. During the gig, she seemingly gave the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a few subtle shout-outs from the stage.

Swift seemed to point at Travis Kelce in the VIP section as she sang “That’s my man” during her song “Willow.” She also seemed to call out Travis Kelce again with the line “When they gave us our trophies” during her rendition of “Long Live.” Travis Kelce and the Chiefs recently won a Super Bowl trophy, their third in four years, during the February 11 NFL championship.

Swift watched the big game from a private box with her friends, Travis Kelce’s family and friends like Ross Travis. She flew into Las Vegas from Tokyo, where she had a string of concerts. After the game, she jetted off to Australia for the next section of her Eras Tour.

Us Weekly later confirmed that Travis Kelce would meet her on the road since he is currently in his NFL offseason.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday, February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Travis Kelce ended Friday night with a kiss from Swift, who ran into his arms backstage after the show wrapped.