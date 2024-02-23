Katy Perry had the best day supporting pal Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨,” Perry, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 23.

Swift, 34, kicked off her concerts at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, which Perry watched from the VIP tent alongside Rita Ora, Taiki Waititi and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During the show, Perry was spotted grooving to Swift’s sick beats, posed for selfies with her fellow A-list concertgoers and traded friendship bracelets with fans.

Ahead of the concert, Perry met up with Swift backstage. In a sweet selfie, Perry sported a black pinstripe vest with matching trousers and chunky silver necklaces, while Swift wore the teal version of her Lover-era bodysuit.

Swift and Perry became friends in 2009, shortly after they both burst onto the music scene. As the years went on, however, the two women sparked feud speculation. They each briefly dated John Mayer, and rumors later swirled that Perry poached Swift’s backup dancers.

“She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business,” Swift claimed to Rolling Stone in 2014. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Swift vowed to never mention Perry publicly again, especially after fans speculated that her song “Bad Blood” was penned about the feud. The two pop stars buried the hatchet by 2018, and one year later, Perry appeared in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

“We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things and then saw each other again at another party,” Swift said on the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show in June 2019. “She and I have been fine for a while, like, really on good terms. … We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever, you know, made the public aware.”

One month later, Perry revealed that they had learned to trust one another again.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show that July, referring to Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour. ”And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”