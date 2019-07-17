Making nice! Katy Perry detailed how she and Taylor Swift buried the hatchet after a very public feud in a new interview.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” the “Never Really Over” singer, 34, began on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Tuesday, July 16, referring to Swift’s 2018 Reputation Tour. ”And truly, as I was finishing mine, I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

Fans of the pop stars may remember Perry reaching out to Swift with an actual olive branch in May 2018. The American Idol judge’s gesture came four years after the “ME!” singer accused Perry of poaching some of her backup dancers in 2014.

After Perry sent the branch, she approached Swift at an Oscar party with the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

“I just went up to her and I was like ‘Hey, you know it’s been a long time and I think we’ve grown up a little bit, and I just wanted to say I’m sorry and that I’m really here for you and I love you. I hope that we can be friends in the future,’” Perry recalled.

According to the “Firework” songstress, the two women then started “talking a little bit and trusting each other.”

“Because it’s about trusting,” Perry said. “And she got my number and we started texting. … She invited me over to her house and she made me some cookies. She actually makes those cookies and they are actually so delicious.”

Perry shared a photo of the aforementioned chocolate chip cookies in June. “Feels good,” she captioned a snap of the treat on a plate that read “Peace at last.” Days later, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer made a cameo in Swift’s music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

“I think that both her and I, we have influenced young people and especially young girls who are in this type of situation day in day out at school … going through this similar type of thing,” Perry concluded on Tuesday. “I can trust her and she can trust me. And we’ll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we’ll embrace. And I think it’s amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too.”

