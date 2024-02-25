Travis Kelce is clearly in his “love story” era amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 34, was spotted at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS nightclub on Saturday, February 24, alongside Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and DJ Marshmallo. At one point, a remixed version of Swift’s “Love Story” started blasting through the venue.

In social media footage, Kelce stood on a raised platform and raised his hands in the air to Swift’s beats. At one point, he took his rally towel and started circling it above his head while singing along to the lyrics.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, February 23, that the NFL tight end left Sydney following Swift’s Eras Tour concert. Kelce flew on a private get to Las Vegas to meet up with Mahomes, 28, and more to celebrate their friend’s bachelor party.

Kelce had arrived in Australia on Wednesday, February 21, for a quick visit with Swift, 34. The couple went on two public dates to the Sydney Zoo and a late-night boat ride around the harbor. On Friday, Kelce and friend Ross Travis attended Swift’s Eras concert. They watched the show from the VIP tent alongside her dad, Scott, and other celebrity fans.

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023, weeks after he proclaimed on his “New Heights” podcast that the Grammy-winner didn’t want to meet him when he went to her KC concert. Swift eventually got in touch and they started privately connecting. The couple went public when Swift went to her first of 13 Chiefs games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift previously said in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift later attended Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas earlier this month, which Kelce and his teammates won over the San Francisco 49ers. After the championship game, Swift joined Kelce and the Chiefs at the XS nightclub and they danced to her songs “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me.”

“It was the most romantic thing ever,” Swift gushed in X footage of the time, referring to Kelce’s serenade of her songs.