Taylor Swift couldn’t help but swoon over Travis Kelce serenading her – with her own lyrics, of course.

“It was the most romantic thing ever,” Swift, 34, said in a video posted to X on Wednesday, February 14, after Kelce, 34, belted her hit single “You Belong With Me” from across the room following his Super Bowl LVIII win.

In the clip, which was taken in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, Swift could be seen dancing at XS nightclub following the big game. As she celebrated, model Marianne Fonseca, who is reportedly dating Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, approached her to gush over Kelce’s romantic gesture. “I love how [Travis] just came very quickly when your song was on,” she said. “It was so cute!”

Fonseca was referring to moments earlier when Kelce heard Swift’s song blasting from the Chainsmokers’ DJ set and jumped up to sing with the crowd. He then turned his attention to Swift and the duo pointed at each other as they sang the lyrics, “Can’t you see / You belong with me,” from the 2008 track.

After videos of the sweet exchange hit social media, fans quickly pointed out how perfect “You Belong With Me” is for Swift and Kelce, as the real-life couple reflect the music video in which Swift plays a musician cheering for her love interest from the bleachers while he wins the championship football game.

Swift was, in fact, in the stands for Kelce’s Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The pop star watched the game from a private suite alongside her and Kelce’s families as well as pals Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice. After the Chiefs secured the victory 25-22 in overtime, Swift headed down to the field to celebrate alongside Kelce’s teammates and fellow WAGs.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce told the Grammy winner while mic’d and hugging her via footage shared on social media. In the accompanying video, Swift embraced her boyfriend, replying, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.”

“Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support,” Kelce continued. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Swift and Kelce then headed out to XS at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel alongside her parents, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and friends Keleigh and Miles Teller. Inside, the pair also could be seen mingling with Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox.

In addition to their “You Belong With Me” moment, the twosome also sang along to Swift’s “Love Story” at the club, with Swift pointing to Travis when the song’s “You’ll be the prince” lyric came on. Travis then pointed back at Swift for the “I’ll be the princess” line.

Swift and Kelce began dating last summer but didn’t go public with their romance until the singer attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September 2023. She has since flown across the country to support Kelce at 13 of his games, including his AFC Championship and Super Bowl win.