Emma Stone’s acceptance speech at the 2024 Oscars has caught the attention of Swifties.

While receiving the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role on Sunday, March 10, Stone, 35, casually mentioned Taylor Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family,” the actress said while celebrating her performance in Poor Things. “My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much. And most importantly my daughter who is going to be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor.”

Stone added, “I love you bigger than the whole sky my girl so thank you so much.”

“Bigger Than the Whole Sky” is a song featured on Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights. The Grammy winner and Stone have been friends for many years after first meeting at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards.

“I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News of their friendship’s early days in April 2010. “And then we started talking and hanging out.”

Whether supporting each other at red carpet premieres or Hollywood’s biggest award shows, the pair has continued their friendship as their careers soared to new heights.

“My friends are amazing and I’m so thankful to have them, [but] the ones that are like sisters to me are Selena Gomez and Emma Stone,” Swift, 34, told PopSugar in 2011. “They can predict my thoughts; I’ve known them for so long it’s really cool to have friends that are that close.”

Most recently, Swift was able to cheer on Stone at the 2024 Golden Globes in January when she won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

When asked about Swift’s enthusiastic response to her win, Stone joked backstage, “What an a–hole, am I right?”

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there,” Stone continued. “She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and yeah, what an a–hole.”

Swift had her own night of awards at the 2024 Grammys in February when she received several trophies including Album of the Year.

But on Oscar Sunday, Stone took center stage – in a “broken” gown – and gave credit to her fellow nominees including Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller and Carey Mulligan for their hard work in the past year. Stone also praised the men and women behind the scenes who make movies so memorable.

“It has been such an honor to do this together and I hope we get to keep doing more together,” she said to her fellow nominees. “It’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. That is the best part of making movies.”