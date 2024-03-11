Emma Stone didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction get in the way of her Oscars win.

“Oh, boy, my dress is broken,” Stone, 35, said while accepting the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things on Sunday, March 10. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’” Stone quipped, referring to Ryan Gosling’s performance earlier in the evening, during which she belted out the lyrics when he handed her the microphone.

Styled by Petra Flannery, Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton peplum dress that featured a strapless neckline and a fitted skirt. As she got up to accept the award, the zipper of the bespoke creation appeared to be open, exposing ripped fabric. Stone clutched the back of the gown as she scurried to the stage to deliver her emotional speech.

In addition to addressing the fashion faux pas, Stone expressed her gratitude and appreciation for being considered for the honor.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars Hollywood’s biggest names are blessing Us with their presence — and fashion sense — on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Fan-favorite stars are beginning to arrive at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, dressed to the nines. We’re talking glamorous gowns, stylish suits and awe-inspiring accessories as well as major hair […]

“This is really overwhelming. My voice is also a little gone. Whatever. The women in this category, you are all incredible. Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you,” Stone said of her fellow nominees. “I am deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every single person who poured their love into the making of this film. Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I want to thank my family … my husband, Dave, I love you so much — and most importantly my daughter, who will be 3 in three days. Don’t look at the back of my dress.”

Ahead of her win, Stone cheered on Poor Things’ beauty team as they took home the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Related: Emma Stone Wows in Custom Teal Peplum Dress at 2024 Oscars Emma Stone always shines at the Oscars. Whether she’s taking home an award or supporting her fellow stars, Stone never fails to look fabulous. Through the years, she’s wowed Us in glamorous gowns, stylish suits and more. One of her standout looks came in 2017, when she stunned in a gold Givenchy gown, featuring a […]

In a clip shared via Instagram, the actress was seen chatting in the lobby when she realized the movie won. She quickly ran through a crowd to watch Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston thank the Academy.

Poor Things is an eccentric film that follows Stone’s Bella, a quirky young woman in Victorian London who is resurrected via a brain transplant and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.