Stylish

Emma Stone Accepts Best Actress Oscar in ‘Broken’ Gown: ‘Don’t Look at the Back of My Dress’

By and
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Emma Stone didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction get in the way of her Oscars win.

“Oh, boy, my dress is broken,” Stone, 35, said while accepting the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things on Sunday, March 10. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’” Stone quipped, referring to Ryan Gosling’s performance earlier in the evening, during which she belted out the lyrics when he handed her the microphone.

Styled by Petra Flannery, Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton peplum dress that featured a strapless neckline and a fitted skirt. As she got up to accept the award, the zipper of the bespoke creation appeared to be open, exposing ripped fabric. Stone clutched the back of the gown as she scurried to the stage to deliver her emotional speech.

In addition to addressing the fashion faux pas, Stone expressed her gratitude and appreciation for being considered for the honor.

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet 96th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals 725 America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone.

“This is really overwhelming. My voice is also a little gone. Whatever. The women in this category, you are all incredible. Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily, I share this with you,” Stone said of her fellow nominees. “I am deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every single person who poured their love into the making of this film. Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I want to thank my family … my husband, Dave, I love you so much — and most importantly my daughter, who will be 3 in three days. Don’t look at the back of my dress.”

eyelashes

ABC

Ahead of her win, Stone cheered on Poor Things’ beauty team as they took home the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Every Outfit Emma Stone Has Worn at the Oscars Through the Years

In a clip shared via Instagram, the actress was seen chatting in the lobby when she realized the movie won. She quickly ran through a crowd to watch Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston thank the Academy.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Poor Things is an eccentric film that follows Stone’s Bella, a quirky young woman in Victorian London who is resurrected via a brain transplant and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

