Stylish

Every Outfit Emma Stone Has Worn at the Oscars Through the Years: Sequins Gowns, Silk Suits, More

By
Emma Stone s Best Oscar Looks Through the Years 388
10
Emma Stone. Getty Images (3)

Emma Stone always shines at the Oscars.

Whether she’s taking home an award or supporting her fellow stars, Stone never fails to look fabulous. Through the years, she’s wowed Us in glamorous gowns, stylish suits and more.

One of her standout looks came in 2017, when she stunned in a gold Givenchy gown, featuring a floral bodice and a fringe skirt. For glam, Stone’s auburn hair was parted down the middle and styled in elegant waves. She elevated her look even more with a bold red lip and sparkly earrings.

That night, she won her first Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Mia Dolan in La La Land.

eyelashes

A year later, Stone switched it up in a silky Louis Vuitton suit including a red blazer, hot pink belt and navy blue pants. Her hair was straightened and worn in a deep side part as she donned soft makeup.

Keep scrolling to see every outfit Stone has worn to the Oscars.

