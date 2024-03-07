There ain’t no party like an Oscars party — take it from Madonna and Beyoncé, who have become two of the biggest names to host an annual awards show bash.

Ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday, March 10, Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene” is taking you inside the biggest Hollywood parties planned for the event.

The festivities kick off with GBK Brand Bar’s “pre-Oscars luxury lounge” on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9. The exclusive two-day celebration offers guests high-end gifts while taking in the ambiance at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

In years’ past, the swag bags have included Balenciaga backpacks, Bottega Veneta handbags and Tag Heuer timepieces. Presenters will reportedly receive over $85,000 in goodies, while other guests will be gifted with close to $45,000 in presents.

For those not on the guest list for the actual Oscars, which takes place at Dolby Theater, there are many lavish viewing parties to attend. The biggest two being the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which is celebrating its 30th year.

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party doubles as an after party, known to have some of the biggest names in Hollywood as attendees. Although fans can’t nab an invite to go inside the party, they can watch the red carpet livestream hosted by Tan France and Michelle Buteau on Vanityfair.com and the magazine’s YouTube channel.

Another hotspot for celebs after the big show is the Governor’s Ball, which is a quick walk from the Oscars’ main venue. (It’s where winners can get their trophies engraved!)

Madonna, for her part, has been a mainstay on the Oscars party scene for decades and now hosts her own bash. This year’s post-show event, which she will cohost with Guy Oseary, is sponsored by Gucci and Salesforce and will take place at a private residence.

Us insiders predict the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Miley Cyrus will be seen partying with the Queen of Pop after hours.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual soiree, dubbed the Gold Party, is also a big hit with their fellow stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Natalie Portman.

Their 2020 theme paid homage to the couple’s hometowns of Houston and Brooklyn and was set up like a dive bar. This year’s party plan has been kept under wraps.

Watch the 2024 Academy Awards on ABC Sunday starting at 7 p.m. ET.

