The 96th annual Academy Awards is set to be one of the most competitive award shows of the season after an incredible year of movies.

Oppenheimer scored 13 Oscar nominations, the most of any film this year. Closely behind is Poor Things with 11 nods and Barbie with eight mentions for the big night.

While there were some obvious nominations, fans — and stars alike — were shocked by notable snubs from the Academy. Coproducers Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did not receive recognition for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively, despite Barbie grossing $1 billion at the box office after its release. The movie’s leading Ken, Ryan Gosling, brought attention to the situation after he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film,” he said in a statement on Tuesday, January 23. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Barbie star America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, also voiced her disapproval.

“Their work in both of those categories was phenomenal, and in my book, [they] deserve to be acknowledged for the history they made, for the ground they broke, for the beautiful artistry,” Ferrera told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, January 23. “They’re my girls, and I want to see them celebrated for their amazingness, so that part of it is definitely bittersweet.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the 2024 Oscars:

When Will the 2024 Academy Awards Take Place?

The Oscars will air live on ABC Sunday, March 10, starting at 7 p.m. ET. The network will continue awards show coverage even after the final award is handed out with the network’s “On the Red Carpet.”

The ceremony can be streamed on ABC.com, the ABC app with a cable login. Viewers can also stream the show using Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

The show will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Who Is Nominated for a 2024 Oscar?

The 10 films nominated for Best Picture are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

In addition to the year’s biggest films, major actors also received nods for their work, including Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone and many more.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards, making it the fourth time the late night has scored the gig.