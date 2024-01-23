Receiving an Oscar nomination is one of Hollywood’s biggest honors — and the fortunate few are showing their gratitude for the recognition.

The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced by Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 23. A-listers like Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper all shared their appreciation, as well as newer faces like Lily Gladstone, the first Native American to be nominated in the best actress category.

The list of nominees made waves within the industry and with fans, who were surprised by a few choices, including Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio’s names being noticeably absent.

Winners of the coveted statue will be revealed when the Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a full list of every star’s reactions:

Emma Stone, Nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Poor Things’

“11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream. I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories,” Stone said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. “Congratulations to Mark, Tony, Robbie, Holly, Blackfish, Nadia & Mark, Jerskin, Shona, James, Szusza, Andrew, Ed, and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life. The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily, Carey, Sandra, and Annette. It’s the biggest honor just to be in your company.”

Lily Gladstone, Nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for this unparalleled honor,” Gladstone said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It has been a great blessing in and of itself to be a working actor at all, and to get to tell a story like Killers of the Flower Moon is beyond what I could have ever hoped for. I both share and owe this moment to the incomparable Martin Scorsese, who honored the voices and wishes of the Osage Nation with such fortitude, and to my gracious and legendary co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and especially Leonardo DiCaprio. His immense, exceptional talent and heart made this possible, I am forever a proud and grateful friend. I also want to acknowledge the rest of the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, including so many talented Osage and Indigenous artists, advocates, activists, leaders and storytellers. Indigenous excellence shaped this magnificent film, both in front of and behind the camera, at all levels of production. It’s all the more sweet to get to share this honor with the legendary Six Nations Cayuga and Mohawk musician Robbie Robertson, Osage Nation composer Scott George, Marty, Bob, Thelma Schoonmaker, Jacqueline West, Rodrigo Prieto, Jack Fisk and all who were a part of bringing this difficult and necessary story to fruition on such a masterful scale. A heartfelt congratulations to Annette, Sandra, Carey and Emma — you are all astounding and inspire me endlessly…I struggle to believe I’m in your company. To each of these humans, I say Iitaamiiksistsikomiit; I hope you all enjoy this beautiful day.”

Bradley Cooper, Nominated for ‘Best Picture,’ ‘Best Original Screenplay,’ ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Maestro’

“We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire,” Cooper said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “Thank you to Jamie, Alex & Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents’ story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honored to be included.”

Carey Mulligan, Nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Maestro’

“We poured so much love and joy into Maestro,” Mulligan said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “I’m brimming with gratitude today and huge pride for the rest of the Maestro team! Thank you to Bradley for handing me this gift of a role and an experience. I fiddled with Felicia’s lighter all morning, keeping the point of all of this close to my heart. I’m so grateful to the Academy — we are going to have the best time ever dressing up and paying tribute to this extraordinary couple.”

Annette Bening, Nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Nyad’

“I’m thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film, NYAD, Jodie Foster,” Bening said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “Onward!!!”

Colman Domingo, Nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Rustin’

“To be amplified for my work for portraying this American Hero is everything to me,” Domingo said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. “When my name is called, so is BAYARD RUSTIN’s. What an extraordinary honor. My heart is bursting with joy.”

Jeffrey Wright, Nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for ‘American Fiction’

“My thanks to The Academy for this recognition not only of my work, Cord’s, Sterling’s, and Laura’s but the work of everyone who poured their talent into our film,” Wright said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “We did this together. We loved making American Fiction. We thought it might be special. To be included among the other nominees this year is a beautiful acknowledgment of our efforts to make it so. And thank you to MRC, T-Street and Orion/Amazon/MGM for walking the walk with us, so that our film could be made, seen and touch others the way it touched us. ‘Let them love all of you.’”

Paul Giamatti, Nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for ‘The Holdovers’

​​”I’m genuinely flabbergasted by this morning’s news,” Giamatti said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It’s such an incredible honor to be acknowledged by the Academy like this. And such an amazing thrill to be a part of such a wonderful Hollywood tradition. I’m so happy for this beautiful film, for the entire cast and incredible crew, for the great folks at Focus, for our producer Mark Johnson, writer David Hemingson, and my Holdovers family, Da’Vine and Dominic. Alexander Payne has been an incredible friend and collaborator, and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the kind of role every actor hopes to play. My love and thanks to everyone!”

Robert Downey Jr., Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘Oppenheimer’

“Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight,” Downey Jr. said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it’s a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company.”

Emily Blunt, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for ‘Oppenheimer’

“I’m completely overcome and overjoyed! Weak-legged and immensely grateful for this moment,” Blunt said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields… we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed.”

Sterling K. Brown, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘American Fiction’

“I got nominated for an Oscar. It’s crazy,” Brown said in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “Thank you to the Academy … This will be my first time actually going to the party. And it’s an honor getting an invite. Really, truly.”

Robert De Niro, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“It was a privilege and a joy to work with Marty Scorsese, Leo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and the full cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon,” De Niro said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It was also a mission for us. We committed to honestly and sensitively representing the history and spirit of the Osage People. To Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and the entire Osage Nation, thank you for trusting us with your story.”

Danielle Brooks, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for ‘The Color Purple’

“Look what God has done. Oh my gosh,” Brooks said on Today on Tuesday. “Well see I’m actually in New Zealand right now and when the announcement came out it was 2:30 in the morning. So my phone is on do not disturb. The only person who can reach me on do not disturb is my husband, and he called and he said, ‘Baby, you did it.’ And I’m like, ‘Did what? What is going on?’ and he said, ‘You got an Oscar nomination.’ And I said ‘What?’ And it wasn’t processing until I had turned my ringer on and boom, boom, boom, text messages, phone calls. I’m like, ‘What is going on? I’m still asleep.’”

Cillian Murphy, Nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Oppenheimer’

“It’s very, very humbling,” Murphy told The New York Times on Tuesday. “I’m kind of a little in shock. It’s just a real honor to be involved in a film that has connected so powerfully with people in a way that we never expected.”

America Ferrera, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for ‘Barbie’

“I’m stunned and so moved to be nominated among the brilliant artists who have done beautiful and important work this year,” Ferrera said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “And I’m so proud to get to bring Latiné representation to this year’s Academy Awards, along with my fellow Latiné nominees. May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow! I’m thrilled to celebrate my phenomenal Barbie family and all their achievements. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie. The cultural and industry impact they’ve achieved will be felt for generations and I’m so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it.”

Mark Ruffalo, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘Poor Things’

“I have the unbelievable privilege of making movies as a job. To be recognized by The Academy among the best is an honor that exceeds all one’s expectations as an actor. Thank you to our brilliant filmmaker, Yorgos [Lanthimos] and thank you to the audiences who gave this film a chance. Congratulations to my Poor Things family for all the love today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Ruffalo said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday.

Jodie Foster, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for ‘Nyad’

“Wowza! I couldn’t be more proud and thrilled for our foursome today. Hooting alongside Annette (my partner in crime) and Diana and Bonnie who inspired it all,” Foster said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “This definitely beats swimming in shark infested water!”

Ryan Gosling, Nominated for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘Barbie’

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling said in a statement on Tuesday. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Martin Scorsese, Nominated for ‘Best Director’ for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized — our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen.”

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Nominated for ‘Best Original Song,’ for ‘Barbie’

“We’re excited and grateful beyond words,” they said in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. “This really is the highest honour to be recognized by our peers and heroes from the Academy. And in a year of so many extraordinary songs – including those from our incredible fellow Barbie contributors. It’s a testament to Greta Gerwig’s power to inspire and bring out the very best in everyone around her. Thank you so much.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Barbie’

“We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for ‘What Was I Made For?’ As lifelong fans of film, music in film, and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire. Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team. Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well. And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honored. Thank you,” they said in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday.

Jon Batiste, Nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘American Symphony’

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing ‘It Never Went Away.’ Making music is an act of survival. There was a stretch of time during which my wife Suleika was in the hospital and we weren’t sure she’d make it. This song began as a lullaby, so she could have a restful aura in the hospital room. Congratulations to my co-writer, Dan Wilson, and thank you to Netflix, Mercury Studios, Higher Ground, and our brilliant director, Matthew Heineman, for sharing our story with the world. We are grateful to be surrounded by love,” Batiste said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday.

Dan Wilson, Nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘American Symphony’

“So many magical things have happened since I met and collaborated with @jonbatiste. But this one is the biggest surprise yet. Holy buckets!” Wilson wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.

Becky G, Nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Flamin Hot’

“We’re nominated guys, for an Oscar. And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and to Ava for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart,” she said in an emotional video via Instagram on Tuesday. “And this is literally like one of my dreams come true in front of the world and so I just wanted to share that with you guys and say thank you.”