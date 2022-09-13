One of a kind. Nominees, winners and presenters stopped by the official Celebrity Gifting Suite backstage at the 2022 Emmys where they selected unique items to take home with them — on top of the Emmy statuette itself.

Produced by Backstage Creations, the Gifting Suite highlighted multiple brands, luxury hotels, a gift bag filled with beauty and wellness products, and even a Thera Cane massager. It also served as a “Giving Suite” in which celebrities helped raise funds to support the Television Academy Foundation.

“Backstage Creations was thrilled to produce the Giving Suite backstage at the 74th Emmy Awards,” Karen Wood, president of the marketing company, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s always fun to showcase new brands and services to the celebrities and provide an environment where they can give as well as receive. Funds generated in the suite benefit the Television Academy Foundation and their programs that help build the next generation of diverse voices in television.”

There was no shortage of fun as the stars got to interact with some of the products, such as creating custom action figures with help from Hasbro Selfies Series, a personalization platform. Plus, VIPs tried on SpiritHoods faux fur coats and sampled flavors of Mude, a line of natural sparkling plant-based beverages.

Designed by HGTV’s design star Josh Johnson of Josh Johnson Home, the overall vibe of the Gifting Suite was “Modern Hollywood Glamour,” giving a luxurious and ultra-chic aesthetic. To top off the luxe lounge, celebs were gifted stays at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in the Caribbean and Museum Hotel in Cappadocia.

Scroll down for highlights from the official Celebrity Gifting Suite: