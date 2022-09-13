After the party is the afterparty! Zendaya, Hannah Waddingham and more stars debuted second looks for post-Emmys celebrations.

Following the ceremony, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12, Zendaya, 26, slipped out of her breathtaking bow-adorned Valentino gown — which made Us Weekly‘s best dressed list — and into a fiery red number by the Italian fashion house for HBO’s afterparty. The floor-length frock featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and a cascading train. The Malcolm & Marie star finalized the look by pulling her hair back into a sleek bun.

Monday’s awards were a success for the star as she took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue Bennet in the hit HBO series Euphoria. The California native made history by becoming the youngest-ever two-time winner of the category. (She took home the same award in 2020.)

In her acceptance speech, Zendaya praised her costars and sent a touching message to those who struggle with substance abuse liker her character does or have loved someone battling addiction. “Anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said, holding back tears.

It was also a joyous occasion for Sydney Sweeney, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Monday. She arrived at the venue in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown, which was “embroidered with metal thread work and a bustle train,” the label revealed via Instagram. The Washington native was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Her Role as Cassie in Euphoria, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Olivia in The White Lotus. After the Emmys, Sweeney also attended the HBO soiree, ditching her dainty look for a sexy cutout gown by Versace.

Another standout afterparty moment came from Waddingham, 48. The Ted Lasso star traded in her sparkly tulle Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with glittery sneakers, for a sexy blue jumpsuit at the Apple TV+ reception.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity outfit changes at the 2022 Emmys afterparties: