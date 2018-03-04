Attending the Oscars may be the opportunity of a lifetime, but there’s an even cooler and more exclusive event happening after the awards show — Beyoncé and Jay-Z are throwing an afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in L.A.

The party is to celebrate singer Mary J. Blige, who’s nominated for two Academy Awards — as Best Supporting Actress in Mudbound, as well as for her song from the movie, “Mighty River.” (She’s the first person ever to earn an Oscar nomination for both an acting performance and an original song in the same film.)

The event is being held in the underground garage of the hotel on Sunset Boulevard and an insider tells Us Weekly that security was already tight hours before the soiree kicked off on Sunday, March 4.

“The underground garage of the Chateau Marmont has been transformed into a very classy, old-school Hollywood glamor lounge,” the insider says. “There is a huge crystal chandelier hanging from the center of the garage. Black carpet has been laid down with white booths set against the wall to give guests plenty of room to dance. There’s also a classic two-door coupe sports car in the center of the room.”

The insider tells Us that guests at the party, which is set to start at about 11:30 p.m., will enter and exit the celebration via a walkway that has been shielded with blackout curtains.

“They already blocked off the driveway,” a second source tells Us. “A lot of hotel guests are mad.”

The second tells Us that the music power couple will be hosting 150 guests at the bash “and the invite says, ‘No sitting, you have to be up and dancing.’ It’s going to rival the Guy Oseary after afterparty now.”

After the awards show ends, guests traditionally head to the Governor’s Ball as well as the Vanity Fair party, and then a select few are invited to Madonna‘s ultra-exclusive party held at her manager Oseary’s Hollywood mansion.

The 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

