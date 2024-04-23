Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has heard the new Taylor Swift song that includes an Aston Martin nod.

Alonso’s F1 team, Aston Martin Aramco, shared a TikTok video of the Spanish driver, 42, scrolling through an iPad as Swift’s “imgonnagetyouback” plays. In the clip, Alonso looks at the camera and places his finger over his lips as Swift, 34, sings, “I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch.”

The video’s caption read, “I’m an Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Teaaaaaaaam🔉🎶.”

While Alonso said exactly zero words in the video, the upload was still good enough for fans, who reacted with glee in the comments section. “Aston Martin admin had the chance to do the funniest thing and they did 💯😂,” wrote one impressed TikTok user.

Another F1 follower quipped, “Why is he more gen z than the gen z racers,” while another commenter pointed out that “imgonnagetyouback” is track 18 on The Tortured Poets Department. (Alonso’s Aston Martin teammate, Lance Stroll, is No. 18.)

While many Swifties have theorized that the bulk of TTPD addresses Swift’s past relationships with Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy and her current romance with Travis Kelce, the Aston Martin reference stood out to some fans as a possible nod to the rumors about her and Alonso.

Speculation about a Swift and Alonso romance began last year after their respective splits from Alwyn, 33, and Andrea Schlager. “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” read a social media post shared by gossip account DeuxMoi, which shares unverified, anonymous tips. “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Swift never addressed the rumors, but Alonso gave a cheeky nod to the gossip when he referenced her Eras Tour in a TikTok video. “Race week era😉,” he captioned an April 2023 clip that showed him winking to the camera as a sped-up version of Swift’s song “Karma” played.

That post also inspired sheer delight among both Swifties and F1 organizations, who flooded the comments section with jokes.

“Never did we think in our Wildest Dreams this would happen 🤣,” read a message posted by the official Formula 1 account. The Australian Grand Prix’s account added a second Swift reference in the caption: “Ohhhh Fernando knows ALL TOO WELL what he’s doing 👀.”