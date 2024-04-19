Formula 1 fans look out, because Taylor Swift just claimed you.

Some listeners are convinced that Swift, 34, made a pretty pointed reference to F1 in her new song “imgonnagetyouback,” which was released as part of her The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on Friday, April 19.

“Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did,” Swift sings on the second verse. “I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch / Then ran and hid.”

Some Swifties have claimed that the Aston Martin car reference is alluding to her rumored romance with F1 driver Fernando Alonso. Alonso, 42, has been driving for Team Aston Martin since 2023 — and the Swift romance rumors started in April of that year. Romance rumors between Alonso and Swift heated up after their respective breakups were confirmed that month. Swift split from Joe Alwyn after six years, while Alonso announced that he and Andrea Schlager had called it quits.

At the time, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip that alluded to the singer and driver being romantically involved.

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” the social media post read. “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

While DeuxMoi followers know that the posts are unverified, Swifties lost their minds at the prospect of this new romance. The fans are at it once again, following Friday’s release of “imgonnagetyouback.”

“Taylor swift x fernando alonso is real btw. they have to be friends,” one fan wrote via X. “Im convinced (despite having no evidence).”

A second social media user stated: “Taylor swift is a fernando alonso stan confirmed.” Others were convinced that the one line in that song confirmed their past tryst.

Another fan claimed that the recent song lyric “basically confirms Taylor Swift knows about the Fernando Alonso joke.”

The joke in question was actually Alonso addressing the Swift dating rumors himself. (This is the closest either of them have ever gotten to addressing the rumor head-on, and Alonso is known in the F1 community for stirring the pot.)

“Race week era😉,” he captioned an April 2023 TikTok video, winking to the camera as a sped-up version of Swift’s “Karma,” from her Midnights album, was playing. Professional racing TikTok accounts were quick to add their own Swiftie puns to the comments section.

“Never did we think in our Wildest Dreams this would happen 🤣,” the official F1 account posted, referencing the 1989 track. Similarly, the Australian Grand Prix’s account wrote, “Ohhhh Fernando knows ALL TOO WELL what he’s doing 👀.”