Prince Harry was photographed enjoying the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 22.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, was a VIP guest of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, royal expert Omid Scobie reported on Sunday. He was given a tour of the paddocks and spoke with British driver George Russell and team principal Christian Horner as well as CEO Toto Wolff.

Harry attended solo after he and wife Meghan Markle spent much of the month traveling. First, the Sussexes stopped in New York City for their Archewell Foundation’s first in-person summit, and they were later spotted on vacation in the Caribbean.

The getaway seemingly left the Invictus Games founder well-rested. He was all smiles while at the Mercedes garage.

Scroll down to see photos of Prince Harry at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix: