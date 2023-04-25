Is he driving the getaway car? Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso gave a cheeky nod to rumors that he’s dating Taylor Swift after her split from Joe Alwyn.

“Race week era😉,” the race car driver, 41, captioned a TikTok video on Monday, April 24, referencing Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour. In the clip, the Spanish athlete gave a wink to the camera as a sped-up version of “Karma” from her album Midnights played in the background.

The comments section was full of fans — and F1 organizations — freaking out about the possibility that Alonso’s post was confirmation that he’s dating the Grammy winner, 33. “Never did we think in our Wildest Dreams this would happen 🤣,” read a message from the official Formula 1 account. The Australian Grand Prix’s account added, “Ohhhh Fernando knows ALL TOO WELL what he’s doing 👀.”

Speculation about a romance between the two-time World Drivers’ Championship winner and the “Lavender Haze” singer began earlier this month when celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip reading, “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso. According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

DeuxMoi’s Instagram bio notes that “some statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed” and “this account does not claim information published is based in fact,” but that didn’t stop fans from kicking into high gear over the possible pairing.

“I am ALL TOO UNWELL!!!” wrote one TikTok user in the comments section of Alonso’s video. Another quipped, “We call this a soft launch.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Swift and Alwyn, 32, called it quits after six years together. “Fame factored into their split,” an insider exclusively told Us of what led to the breakup. “Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world.”

The source noted that the “Shake It Off” singer wasn’t at “fault” for the split, adding that the Conversations With Friends alum never “blamed” his ex for her popularity. “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time,” the insider explained.

While fans are eager to find out who the pop star will date next, a second source told Us that Swift is currently enjoying her status as a single woman. “Taylor is handling the breakup really well and she’s feeling very optimistic about her future,” the insider said earlier this month. “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

Alonso, for his part, was married to Raquel del Rosario from 2006 to 2011. He has also been linked to Andrea Schlager, Linda Morselli and Lara Alvarez.