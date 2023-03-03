Love in the fast lane! Max Verstappen is one of the biggest Formula 1 stars in the world, but off the track, his heart belongs to Kelly Piquet.

The two-time World Drivers’ Championship winner and the model started dating in 2020 after meeting for the first time four years earlier. While the pair are nine years apart in age, they have plenty in common, racing-wise: they both come from F1 families.

The Belgian-Dutch driver is the son of Jos Verstappen, who was an F1 racer from 1994 to 2003. The fashion columnist, meanwhile, is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a three-time F1 champion from Brazil. Her brother Nelson Piquet Jr. is also a race car driver who formerly competed in F1 and Formula E.

“My earliest memories are from the race track,” Kelly told Vogue Netherlands in an interview published in December 2022. “There’s a really cute video of me walking down the pit lane with a sandwich in one hand and a drink in the other … the princess of the track. I was always very involved in my brother’s career. I’ve been through the ups and downs, seeing what pressure does to a person. This world is so familiar to me, I know what those guys are going through.”

Before she began dating Max, Kelly was in a relationship with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, whom she dated from 2017 to 2019. The former couple welcomed daughter Penelope in July 2019.

Though Max doesn’t have any children of his own, he seems to enjoy spending time with Penelope since he began dating Kelly. In July 2022, he attended the toddler’s 3rd birthday party, posing for photos with his girlfriend and Penelope, who was dressed as a mermaid for the event. “Favorite moments from the party 💕,” Kelly wrote via Instagram at the time, captioning a carousel of snaps that included a picture of Max posing in front of Penelope’s mermaid-themed cake.

Max, for his part, has stayed relatively tight-lipped about his romance with Kelly, but he occasionally shares photos from the couple’s trips with his millions of Instagram followers. “Visit to Austria … more coming soon 🚁🗻🇦🇹,” he wrote in January 2022, captioning a photo of himself and Kelly riding in a helicopter over mountains.

In December 2022, Kelly revealed that she hopes more kids are in her future, telling Vogue Netherlands that she “would like to have more children.” Max, meanwhile, told Dutch newspaper De Limburger that same month that he “definitely” wants little ones of his own.

He’s also OK with his future little ones following in his racing footsteps — but only if it’s their choice. “I’m not going to push my kids to race,” he explained. “They have to want it themselves.”

