Doing it for the fans. Us Weekly and SWARM are bringing exclusive racing content to Racing Fan Fest 2022 in Miami, where those who feel the need for speed can enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences, all-star performances and photo-ops and more.

The race-week event will take place from Thursday, May 5, to Sunday, May 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day, located at 2250 NW Second Avenue in Wynwood, and attendees can expect to see their favorite drivers with both Oracle Red Bull Racing as well as Scuderia AlphaTauri in attendance.

At Racing Fan Fest, ticket holders can visit the Red Bull Fan Zone for the official march store and photo-ops with Formula 1 cars. In addition to buying clothing, lifestyle gear and more, fans can also take the Red Bull pit stop challenge to test their speed to see if they have what it takes to make it as an F1 crew member. Visitors can also learn about the teams or watch the race on a massive LED installation at this all-ages destination.

The AT&T VR Racing Simulators will help audience members feel like they’re putting the pedal to the metal. There will be a total of six virtual reality simulators in two areas, with one at The Racing Simulator Stage and another inside the AT&T Zone. Those who try the experience will get to sit in the driver’s seat with a VR headset as they compete with friends and family in a Formula 1 race.

The official Formula 1 Merch store will be a top attraction for diehard racing fans. The shopping destination will sell authentic and licensed F1 and Grand Prix merchandise, including teamwear, fan apparel and accessories. Expect some 2021 Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen merchandise and memorabilia too.

Racing Fan Fest 2022 isn’t just about the cars and drivers. The custom-built entertainment forum will feature some yet-to-be-announced world class musical acts. The four-day event will be closed by Alesso, the Swedish DJ behind hits such as “When I’m Gone” (with Katy Perry) and Hailee Steinfeld‘s “Let Me Go” (with Florida Georgia Line and Watt).

Elsewhere, Manhattan nightclub Nebula (created by Richie Romero, co-founder of MIXX Lifestyle Group and the force behind 1OAK) will curate a pop-up on the deck inside the Wynwood Marketplace. TCE Presents founder Rob Toma will curate the musical programming, which will feature local DJs as well as international stars, such as Dutch DJ duo Bassjackers.

What’s a party without a bar? SWARM teamed up with E11EVEN Vodka to make Racing Fan Fest an unforgettable weekend. Meanwhile, food will be served up by the staple eateries of the Wynwood Marketplace. Visit The Pink Paloma for tacos, quesadillas and its signature Milagro Tequila drinks and Crown Royal Whisky cocktails. Disco Pizza will be serving sizzling slices, and Santo Vino will be pouring wine by the glass or bottle. The deck also has a full bar, and Racing Fan Fest’s F&B Village will offer even more food and beverage options.

There is plenty to keep the little ones busy with The Kid Zone. A tire swing, bungee trampoline, race maze and a pedal cart racetrack are just some of the kid-friendly activities at the installation, which is curated by Florida-based herbal blend brand Gryph & IvyRose.

While the kids play, adults can check out IGK Color Bar, a playful installation showing off their new hair color line.

Racing Fan Fest 2022 is free with tickets available on Eventbrite. The first 500 people to check in each day will receive an official souvenir cup.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!