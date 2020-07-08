Celebrities Who Love Video Games

Celebrities such as Mila Kunis, Zac Efron and Olivia Munn are avid video gamers who can’t wait to put down their scripts and pick up their controllers at the end of the day.

Kunis is a self-proclaimed gamer, who enjoyed playing World of Warcraft and Call of Duty in the past. The That ’70s Show alum revealed in a 2008 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was an active member of several World of Warcraft guilds — including one that she had to quit after a fan recognized her voice.

“I’m really good, I’m a really kick-ass mage,” she explained at the time. “Well, you’re your own person and you can get into a guild. You gotta be in a guild, because you gotta do raids that require 30 or 40 people. But now with the expansion pack, they’re gonna have raids that require only, like, 10 people. So that’ll really make things a lot easier. Oh my God, it’s such a good game. I love it.”

Kunis added that she could play World of Warcraft for an entire day without noticing the hours passing. Eventually, she decided to give it up after she realized it was monopolizing too much of her time. The Black Swan actress switched to Call of Duty and continued playing her other favorites including Civilization, Mario Party and Settlers of Catan.

However, the Bad Moms actress shared in 2018 that she had put her gaming days behind her after having two kids with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. “I had kids, so not anymore,” she told Wired about the evolution of her video game habits.

Munn, for her part, began her career as the cohost of G4’s TV series Attack of the Show — which covered technology and video game releases — from 2006 to 2010.

The Newsroom alum told CNET in 2016 that she first became obsessed with video games after she played a summer Olympics PC game on her family computer when she was 8 years old. In 2011, Munn explained to FHM that her love for gaming has even interfered with her everyday life.

“I get so addicted to video games,” she said at the time. “I get really focused in on it and I cannot live the rest of my life. So if I get into any kind of first-person shooter game, I’m done and you won’t see me. I’ll skip meetings and stuff to sit in and work on my video games.”

