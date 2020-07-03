Romance on the mind? Olivia Munn has been linked to some of Hollywood’s hottest men throughout her career, including actors, athletes and businessmen.

The Oklahoma native was a G4 television host before rising to fame as an actress in X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator. Early on in her acting career, Munn was linked to fellow actors Bryan Greenberg and Chris Pine.

Although she keeps her relationships fairly private, the Office Christmas Party actress, who was also a Daily Show correspondent in the past, has shut down false dating reports more than once. In 2018 alone she confirmed that she was not romantically involved with Chris Pratt or Justin Theroux, despite rumors to the contrary.

“Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” Munn texted Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris in January 2018, which she shared via her Instagram Story. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018.”

The Newsroom alum also joked that “Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt,” while addressing the false narrative on social media at the time.

Munn revealed she isn’t the type of woman who hooks up with her pals’ exes, when debunking the story of her dating Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Theroux in March 2018. “Dear tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends’ exes,” she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye!”

In between rumors of her high-profile romances, the actress has had a few serious relationships, including her time with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, Munn hasn’t ever really thought about tying the knot with anyone.

“I never have ever been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding]. And I’ll hear about friends who have, and I’ve just never been the person that’s, like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it’s going to be like, what my ring would be.’ I don’t really have any of those,” the actress, revealed in an April 2020 episode of “The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast.

She added: “The idea of getting married has always made me a little … It gives me … I don’t know what that word is for … I’m like, ‘It’s hot in here, right?’ It’s like, ‘Really?’ … Yeah, I just feel like to pick one person forever.”

Scroll down to see which A-listers Munn has romanced over the years.