Olivia Munn respects the girl code! The actress took to Instagram to let fans know that she is not dating Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux.

Munn first shared a text from her publicist that said there are reports she is dating Theroux, to which she responded, “Oh my god. That is so stupid.”

“Dear tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends’ exes,” she wrote in another Instagram Story. “No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye! — OM.”

Munn has appeared in films with both Aniston and Theroux, who announced their decision to separate after two years of marriage on February 15. She starred in Office Christmas Party with the Friends alum and lent her voice to The Lego Ninjago Movie alongside the Leftovers actor.

This is not the first time Munn has denied reports she is dating one of her friends’ ex-boyfriends. Back in January, the X-Men star cleared up rumors that she was dating Chris Pratt after his split from Anna Faris.

“1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. 2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong,” she wrote on January 21. “4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think. 5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt.”

She also shared text messages between her and the House Bunny actress.

“Hey there! Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth,” she wrote in the text. “I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018.”

Munn also included Faris’ response: “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f—king crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! –let’s please catch up soon.”

As for Munn’s actual relationships, she most recently dated NFL star Aaron Rodgers for three years before calling it quits in April 2017. He has since moved on with NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

