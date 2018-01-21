Olivia Munn took to Instagram on Sunday, January 21, to deny reports that she’s dating Chris Pratt and shared text messages with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The Office Christmas Party star shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, writing, “1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. 2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think. 5. Chris and I would have a horrible celebrity name: Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, Olipratt.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 37, then shared a screengrab of her conversation with the Mom actress.

“Hey there!” she texted Faris, 41. “Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true. Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018.”

Munn also shared Faris’ response: “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so f—king crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! –let’s please catch up soon.”

The actress was responding to a report by Entertainment Tonight claiming that she and the Jurassic World star, 38, enjoyed a “romantic” dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California, on Friday, January 19. “He had his arm around her at one point,” ET reported.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star filing for divorce in December and requesting joint custody of their son Jack, 5. The House Bunny star has most recently been linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers split in April 2017 after three years together. He is now dating NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

